Gwinnett County firefighters extinguished flames and quelled smoke that damaged a clothing warehouse on Thursday morning in Buford.
No injuries were reported, but firefighters said smoke and fire damage destroyed some of the contents of the warehouse, located at 2713 Faith Industrial Drive. Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Firefighters said Gwinnett County police were first on the scene and noticed smoke coming from the building. Firefighters used multiple hand lines, two ladders and foam to extinguish flames.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire from damaging the entire roof, but the contents of the warehouse incurred "heavy" smoke damage.
