Gwinnett County police said five vehicles were involved in Wednesday's early-morning crash that caused heavy commuter delays on Interstate 85 southbound. The crash left seven people with varying injuries, police said.
Lanes on I-85 southbound were closed for roughly two hours while officers investigated the crash, which occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred near Jimmy Carter Boulevard, police said, and several lanes were affected.
Police said at 7:20 a.m. that all lanes had re-opened. But the accident and investigation caused hours of delays, and the traffic continues to be backed up. Average speeds were reduced to below 10 mph.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck, but no further details have been released.
All lanes of travel have been reopened. https://t.co/zRGhtd7Jvl— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) November 20, 2019