A Snellville home was heavily damaged, and five people were displaced, by a fire that began on the home's back deck Sunday night, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Lt. Justin Wilson said crews were called to the home on the 1300 block of Tree Lane in unincorporated Snellville at 11:35 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a grill on deck being on fire. Firefighters found the back of the two-story home on fire when they arrived at the scene. The home had a gated driveway but the gates were opened for two fire engines.
"Upon the initial walkaround, heavy flames were concentrated on the back deck with extension into the home," Wilson said. "An aggressive interior fire attack was attempted but due to intense heat and rapid fire development, all crews were backed out of the structure to commence a defensive attack. Four hose lines were operated to get a knock down on the fire prior to crews transitioning back to an interior attack for final extinguishment."
The fire was brought under control at about 1 a.m. Monday, after a rapid intervention team was established and secondary means of getting into the home were established on its front and back sides. The flames had caused heavy damage throughout most of the home, however.
Investigators have determined the fire was an accident and started in an area on the back deck where multiple built in appliances, including the grill, were located.
"According to the family, one of the occupants smelled smoke inside the home and located the fire on the back deck near the grill," Wilson said. "While the family and dog evacuated, smoke alarms began sounding as smoke entered the home. The family advised they had used the grill earlier in the day."
One adult male who lived at the home sustained minor injuries when he tried to fight the flames with a garden hose. He was the only injury listed by fire officials in a statement on the incident. Wilson said three adults and two children lived at the home and were displaced by the fire. They declined assistance from the American Red Cross, however.
Anyone who has questions about home fire safety is urged to call the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division at 678-518-4845 or send an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
