Gwinnett County residents are still sheltering-in-place because of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease pandemic, but they will get a chance to hear from nearly every candidate running to be the next county commission chairwoman from their homes this week.
Five community improvement districts located in Gwinnett County — including the Gateway 85, Gwinnett Place, Evermore, Lilburn and Sugarloaf CIDs — are teaming up to co-host an online candidates forum featuring the candidates running to replace county commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash.
The online forum will take place from 6 until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
"The pandemic has dramatically changed the way candidates can campaign this election cycle," said Emory Morsberger, executive director - Gateway85 CID. "All five County CIDs felt it was imperative that we give these candidates an opportunity to reach the public with their messages."
The candidates are expected to discuss issues such as transportation, redevelopment, security during the forum, and viewers will have opportunities to submit questions through the Zoom chat option as well as the Facebook Live comments section.
The Gateway85 CID will post a link to watch the forum at www.facebook.com/Gateway85Gwinnett/, but anyone interested in watching the forum can also register in advance through Zoom at bit.ly/2VgnrZK or through the Gateway85 website at www.gateway85.com/.
Candidates participating in the forum include Republicans George Awuku and David Post, and Democrats Nicole Love Hendrickson, Andy Morgan, Desmond Nembhard, Curt Thompson and Lee Thompson.
Organizers said the eighth candidate running for the seat, Republican Marcia Neaton, declined to participate in the online format of the forum.
The Republican and Democratic primaries for local offices is scheduled to take place June 9, with early voting scheduled to begin May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.