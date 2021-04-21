Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville has re-opened after officials had to shut it down because of the gas leak in the area.
In an update on Twitter, fire officials said a crew that will digging in the ground with an excavator, as part of a sidewalk project, cut the line, Five Forks at Sanctuary Drive. There have been no injuries reported.
"The gas leak on Five Forks Trickum is now under control," fire officials said in a subsequent update shortly after 12:30 p.m. "The leak was stopped at 12:01 p.m. The roadway was reopened at 12:07 p.m. and the scene was turned over to the gas company to complete repairs. All fire units have cleared the scene."
The leak had caused fire officials to temporarily close Five Forks Trickum between Charter Court and Stone Mountain Street.
