A Gwinnett County Public Schools counselor is the recipient of a national honor.
Laura Ross of Five Forks Middle School in Lawrenceville has been named the 2020 School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor Association.
Ross is in her sixth year as a counselor at Five Forks, serving all eighth-grade teams and some seventh-grade teams. She's been a school counselor for nine years. Before her career in schools, she was a counselor at an adult men's correctional facility.
Ross has helped develop programs designed for one-on-one advocacy and set specific goals to reduce disciplinary referrals at the school. She's also sponsored the school's first LGBTQ+ support group at the school.
The ASCA School Counselor of the Year award honors professionals who devote their careers to advocating for the nation’s students and addressing their academic and social/emotional development and college and career readiness needs.
Ross said her work at the correctional facility fueled her passion for restorative justice in her current role at Five Forks. Last year, Ross noticed male African American and Latino students made up 49 percent of all discipline referrals.
“With referrals come consequences, such as in- and out-of-school suspension, disconnecting students from direct instruction,” Ross said.
Ross set a goal to decrease referrals by 15%, and the Five Forks counseling department developed an intervention plan for the school. The plan involved peer relations programs and behavior incentives, while counselors also used targeted interventions, strengths-based small-group sessions and weekly one-on-one advocacy to support students. Staff members received professional development on implicit bias and weekly emails to help cultivate culturally responsive connections to students.
By the end of the school year, discipline referrals for African American and Latino males decreased 32%.
“Laura is a true hero when it comes to helping us grow as a school in building relationships with our students,” Christine Douthart, principal of Five Forks Middle School, said. “She is a school counselor who has the best interest of students at the heart of everything she does. When we come together to think about our mission as a school, Laura always asks, ‘Are we making decisions for adults, or are we making decisions based on what is best for our students?’”
Madeline Saluzzi, parent of a former Five Forks student, credits Ross with helping her daughter navigate eighth grade.
“It’s difficult being a single parent to a troubled teenager,” Saluzzi said. “Ms. Ross filled in the gaps of not having another parent to lean on. She helped not only my daughter out of crisis but she also helped me.”
Ross also helped Saluzzi by connecting her to community resources to provide additional help.
Ross works with several programs to help create what colleague Jennifer Chapman describes as a “connectedness culture.” Ross, the founding sponsor of the school’s first GayStraight Alliance, which works to ensure Five Forks is supportive of and responsive to LGBTQ students' needs. She also serves as a cadre trainer for the Dove Self-Esteem Project, facilitating presentations about teen body confidence to educators.
Ross is also the school district's Counseling Steering Committee middle school chair.
Ross was selected as a finalist in October. She and the other School Counselor of the Year finalists, will be honored and formally recognized at a gala in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 30, 2020.
The ASCA is a nonprofit that promotes student success by supporting and expanding the influence of school counseling.