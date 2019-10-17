Five Forks Middle School counselor Laura Ross is one of four national finalists for the American School Counselor Association’s 2020 School Counselor of the Year award.
The ASCA is an nonprofit organization based in Alexandria, Va., that supports school counselors as they guide students to their academic, career and social and emotional fulfillment. Ross and the other three finalists for the national award were selected for their exemplary service and effort as advocates for students.
Finalists were selected based on their innovation, comprehensive programs, leadership and advocacy skills.
Ross’s nomination was submitted by ASCA-affiliated state school counselor associations.
The panel that judges nominees includes representatives from several organizations — AASA: The School Superintendents Association; the College Board and the National Association for College Admission Counseling; as well as representatives from Francis Scott Key Elementary School, Arlington, Va.; Jones College Prep, Chicago, Ill.; Potomac Senior High School, Dumfries, Va.; Poudre High School, Fort Collins, Co.; Stone Hill Middle School, Ashburn, Va., and St. Theresa School, Ashburn, Va.
Ross and Five Forks principal Christine Douthart are invited to travel to Washington, D.C., in January for celebratory and educational events, including a black-tie gala.