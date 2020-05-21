Twenty-three CVS locations, including five in Gwinnett County, are now serving as COVID-19 testing sites, Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday.
It is part of CVS' efforts to have 1,000 stores across the nation set up as test sites by the end of May. CVS already has nearly 350 locations in Georgia, Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas.
“Our friends in the private sector continue to play a critical role in our efforts to ramp up COVID-19 testing and ensure access for all Georgians,” Kemp said. “CVS Health has been a tremendous partner in this fight, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Georgia as they expand testing in communities throughout our state.”
The stores will use self-swab tests and CVS' goal is process as many as 1.5 million tests each month. Patient sign ups for tests begin Friday at CVS.com, and people who receive the test must meet criteria designated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as age guidelines, according to the governor's office.
Stores in Buford, Dacula, Lawrenceville, Norcross and Suwanee are among the locations that are offering the testing. There is also another nearby CVS location in Cumming, over in Forsyth County, that will offer testing as well.
Those stores are located at:
• CVS Pharmacy, 1950 Buford Highway in Buford
• CVS Pharmacy, 3027 Jim Moore Road in Dacula
• CVS Pharmacy, 5710 Sugarloaf Parkway NW in Lawrenceville
• CVS Pharmacy, 5095 Peachtree Parkway in Norcross
• CVS Pharmacy, 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway in Suwanee
• CVS Pharmacy, 4895 Post Road in Cumming
Officials said it will be a drive thru testing set up where people will go to the pharmacy drive thru window and be given a testing kit and instructions. A CVS employee will watch the patient perform the test to make sure it is done correctly. Once the test is done, the sample will be sent to a third-party lab, and officials expect the results to be available in about three days.
“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” CVS Health President and CEO Larry J. Merlo said. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefitting from their dedication and selflessness.”
Other CVS locations in Georgia that will offer the testing include:
• CVS Pharmacy, 6031 Fairburn Road in Douglasville
• CVS Pharmacy, 3001 Richard B. Russell Parkway in Warner Robins
• CVS Pharmacy, 4345 South Cobb Drive, SE in Smyrna
• CVS Pharmacy, 2738 North Decatur Road in Decatur
• CVS Pharmacy, 11710 Alpharetta Highway in Roswell
• CVS Pharmacy, 3785 Sixes Road in Canton
• CVS Pharmacy, 3595 Atlanta Highway in Athens
• CVS Pharmacy, 800 East West Connector SW in Austell
• CVS Pharmacy, 2994 Atlanta Road in Smyrna
• CVS Pharmacy, 480 Glynn St. in Fayetteville
• CVS Pharmacy, 5401 Abercorn St. in Savannah
• CVS Pharmacy, 100 East Piedmont Road in Marietta
• CVS Pharmacy, 5690 Ogeechee Road in Savannah
• CVS Pharmacy, 2324 US Highway 17 in Richmond Hill
• CVS Pharmacy, 6120 Hickory Flat Highway in Canton
• CVS Pharmacy, 4192 Salem Road in Covington
• CVS Pharmacy, 1544 Bass Road in Macon
