Ever wanted to ride a toy puppy or read a 6-foot-tall book?
Your chance is coming this weekend.
Children’s toymaker Fisher-Price is heading to the Hamilton Mill area this weekend to help residents of all ages to remember what it’s like to play as if they are a child.
Fisher-Price’s Let’s Be Kids tour will be at the Walmart located at 3250 Sardis Church Road on Saturday and Sunday. The area will be available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
The tour stop will include the chance to read the 6-foot-tall book “So You Have Parents.” Other activities include: opportunities for attendees to make their way through a Little People corn maze; ride on the adult-size Bounce and Spin Puppy; participate in a Linkimals dance party; play a Batman-themed virtual reality game; traverse an inflatable lava floor; put on firefighter gear; or take a picture in a life-size Rescue Heroes toy package or with a Rescue Heroes cutout.
Children will also get a chance to drive Power Wheels through a speedway course.