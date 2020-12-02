Each year for the last 22 years, Rainbow Village has hosted its "We Are Family Benefit Gala" — which has become the nonprofit’s largest fundraiser.
In normal years, i.e. pre-COVID, guests arrive at The Atlanta Athletic Club dressed in gowns and tuxedos to not only learn about the important work Rainbow Village is doing to help homeless families in need, but also to learn what they can do to help. Last year’s gala raised a record $337,893 to support the nonprofit.
This year, Rainbow Village officials chose to hold the event virtually, hosting a live stream event on Nov. 7. The gala ended up reasing $220,000 for the nonprofit, officials said.
“Because we weren’t hosting the Gala at our favorite ballroom at the Atlanta Athletic Club, we didn’t charge admission – which usually helps cover the cost of the venue but also goes towards our fundraising goal,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “For that reason, our goal was a bit more conservative than in years past. Not to mention the fact that our livestream was running up against some contentious college football games and we weren’t certain how much our donor base had been affected by the pandemic from a health and financial standpoint.
"There were a lot of uncertainties going into the event, but uncertainty is what our residents have faced for much of their lives – they’ve lived and breathed it – but kept the faith. That faith… that HOPE… is what brought them to our door. So, we chose to keep the faith, too, and host the best virtual Gala event we could possibly design. It was different, for sure. We didn’t get to see the faces of those who gave so selflessly and watched our livestream from beginning to end. We could definitely feel the love by the time all was said and done, and we are so incredibly grateful for the amazing show of support.”
In addition to direct donations, the bulk of the funds raised were from sponsorships, purchases from the wine wall and mobile bidding that allowed guests to participate in the silent and live auctions. During the livestream event, virtual attendees were treated to banter from Conner and auctioneer Dean Crownover, a heartfelt testimonial from a former Rainbow Village resident and a “behind-the-scenes” virtual tour of the Rainbow Village campus.
Sponsors of this year’s event ncluded: Northside Hospital-Gwinnett, Metro Waterproofing Inc., Wilson-Lewis CPAs, Porter Steel, Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church, Rock Paper Scissors Branding & Marketing, Quantum National Bank, Community Foundation for Northeast Georgia, Peachtree Corners Business Association, SRD Photography, CIBO & VINO, Jeremy Whigham Design, The Lorentzen Family, The Bass Family, The Fletcher Family, The Morgan Family, The Kress Family and Leslie Harrison.
Donations to Rainbow Village can be made securely online at www.RainbowVillage.org.
