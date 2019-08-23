The first Suwanee Health and Fitness Festival is set for Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Suwanee Town Center Park.
The festival includes several different races including a 5K run or walk, a wheelchair race, a kids fun run, an obstacle course and a “Dirty Paws Challenge.”
There will be a variety of health and fitness vendors and attractions, including and inflatables, music, Zumba and hula hoop classes (bring your own hula hoops).
A portion of all Suwanee Health and Fitness Festival proceeds will be donated to a local nonprofit group, according to the event’s website.
Interested participants can register at suwaneehealthandfitnessfestival.com.