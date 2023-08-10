This rendering shows what The Market at The Grove in Snellville will look like once it is finished. CASTO, one of the developers working on The Grove project, recently began construction on The Market and announced its first tenants.
The Grove in downtown Snellville is shown under construction in this aerial photograph. CASTO, one of the developers working on the project, announced the first tenants for The Market building, which is beginning construction at The Grove.
This rendering shows what The Market at The Grove in Snellville will look like once it is finished. CASTO, one of the developers working on The Grove project, recently began construction on The Market and announced its first tenants.
Photo: CASTO
The Grove in downtown Snellville is shown under construction in this aerial photograph. CASTO, one of the developers working on the project, announced the first tenants for The Market building, which is beginning construction at The Grove.
An ice cream shop, a cookie business, a restaurant and a nail salon are some of the businesses that will be coming to downtown Snellville as part of the market at the city's Grove mixed-use development, according to one of the developers working on the project.
The business announcements from CASTO are the first glimpse of who will be occupying the Grove's Market building. So far, the announcements include Park Side District, MarbleSlab Creamery, Great American Cookie and a nail salon and spa, but officials said more business announcements will be coming in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.