First proposed redistricting map overhauls Gwinnett's congressional representation: Rep. Hank Johnson's 4th District out, 9th District in

The first proposed redistricting map put forward by Republican leaders in the Georgia Senate proposes a dramatic reshaping of Gwinnett County's representation in Congress.
Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Senate Redistricting and Reapportionment Committee Chairman, Sen. John F. Kennedy, unveiled their first proposed map draft on Monday afternoon.
“It is clear that this map not only meets principles of redistricting, but we are proud to present a map that regardless of political party, Georgians can be proud of,” Duncan said. “Ensuring that any maps we produce are fair, compact, and keep communities of interest together, will continue to be of upmost importance.”
Georgians have to keep in mind that this is just a draft map. It is unlikely that the first map proposals to emerge during the redistricting discussions will be the map chosen by the legislature when it convenes for a special session in November because legislators from across the state will be weighing in during the session.
This is also only a proposal from leading state Senate Republicans. Leading Republicans in the state House of Representatives may have their own, different ideas for what to do with Georgia's 14 congressional districts. Republicans control both houses of the General Assembly, putting them in the driver's seat when it comes to redistricting.
“Even given the delay of official Census numbers, the Senate Redistricting Committee has diligently worked to ensure that we hear from citizens across all regions of the state,” Kennedy said. “Looking at this map, it is obvious that Georgians have been heard, and will continue to be heard.”
While the map that legislators will eventually approve has statewide implications, Gwinnettians will be interested in seeing what has been proposed so far when it comes to carving up their county between congressional districts.
For starters, one of Gwinnett's three congressmen, U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, would no longer represent any part of the county under the proposal. At the same time, the 10th Congressional District, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, would be nearly pushed completely out of Gwinnett as well.
A big change, however, would see the southern limits of the 9th Congressional District pushed further south into Gwinnett. That would push the 7th Congressional District further south and propose a scenario where U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux — who lives in the Suwanee area — may either no longer live in her district or just barely still be inside it.
Some people who have Suwanee addresses but live east of Interstate 85 would still be in the 7th District.
The map would appear to make the 7th Congressional District more solidly blue and safer for Democrats by totally removing Forsyth County from it and replacing it with southern Gwinnett and a small portion of Johns Creek.
The cities that would definitely be located in the 7th District include Lawrenceville, Berkeley Lake, Norcross, Peachtree Corners, Lilburn, Snellville, Grayson, Dacula and parts of Loganville and Johns Creek.
The 9th Congressional District would extend south from Hall County, where it presently ends, creating a finger-like shape that comes down to I-85 in northern Gwinnett and includes portions of the western side of the county that are west of the interstate. That would add the remainder of Braselton, as well as Buford, Sugar Hill, Suwanee and at least part of Duluth to the 9th District — which extends northward to the far northeastern corner of the state.
The map released on Monday does not show extensive detail so it is unclear how much of Duluth would be included in the 9th District, although it appears that it may at least extend south to Pleasant Hill Road if not further south to Duluth's southwestern city limits.
Meanwhile, the 10th District's part of Gwinnett would shrink by losing the Dacula area. The only part of Gwinnett that would still be in the 10th District under the proposed map would be the Auburn and Tribble Mill Park area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.