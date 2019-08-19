A former first responder and U.S. Air Force veteran who now works in finance is hoping to impart some of his financial knowledge on local first responders by hosting two upcoming seminars.
The First Responders Fitness and Finance events, which will be held the next two Thursdays, are aimed at educating first responders about financial concepts to secure their personal and families' future, said organizer Justin Ehrhardt.
"As a previous responder and a veteran, I know firsthand the challenges they face when it comes to their financial security," Ehrhardt said. "Our event is focusing on giving back to those who serve our community such as law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs, nurses and veterans (because) many pensions across the country have been failing, new hires have minimal pension options, other retirement plans are not as effective and many of us lack the right amount of life insurance and long-term protection due to medical issues."
The events will cover those topics, Ehrhardt said. Both seminars begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be held at the Cornerstone Office Building located at 279 W Crogan Street in Lawrenceville.
To reserve tickets, visit https://retireresponders.com/event.