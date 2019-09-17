The redevelopment of the Infinite Energy Center is taking a big step forward with the opening of the first of two new parking decks at the entertainment and convention venue.
Officials are set to hold a ribbon cutting for one of the parking decks that have been built at the center at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. The 2,400-space parking deck is located across from the entrance to the Infinite Energy Forum, where the facility’s convention space, meeting rooms and ballroom are located.
“The deck, which was started in June 2018, marks the first completed project of the Infinite Energy Center master plan for expansion,” Infinite Energy Center officials said in an announcement. “The deck completion sets in motion a flurry of expansion and development activity for the Center including the construction of Revel, an entertainment district by North America Properties and a Westin Hotel by Concord Hospitality.”
Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said the deck opened within the last few days, making Thursday’s ribbon cutting a ceremonial celebration of its completion.
The parking decks are part of a major overhaul of the Infinite Energy Center campus, which is expected to largely feature North American Properties’ mixed-use Revel development.
The Revel project will bring office, shopping, dining, residential and entertainment spaces to the part of the Infinite Energy Center campus that has long been used for parking for events.
That redevelopment necessitated the construction of the new parking decks to replace the parking lots which will be lost to make room for Revel.
Some shops are expected to be built along the exterior of the decks once construction on Revel is underway.
“It’s funny because the parking deck is probably the least sexy part of any development, but it is actually the most important one, too,” Anders told the Daily Post in July.
The Westin Hotel is technically a separate project from Revel although its developers have synced up their work with North American Properties.
The second deck, which began construction after the first one was already underway, is expected to be completed in December.