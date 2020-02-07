This has just not been north Georgia's week when it comes to the weather.
After heavy rains moved through north and central Georgia on Wednesday night and throughout Thursday, the National Weather Service's Peachtree City office is now raising the possibility that snow will fall in parts of north Georgia — including Gwinnett County — on Saturday morning.
The agency issued a Winter Weather Advisory for a 29-county area, including Gwinnett, Friday afternoon. The advisory warns residents that snow, sometimes mixed with rain, could fall in north Georgia, particularly areas north of Interstate 20 and east of Interstate 85, between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Metro Atlanta is only expected to get less than an inch of snow, but other parts of the advisory are expected to get as much as two inches of snow — although weather forecasters did leave open the possibility that some areas could potentially get up to four inches.
"Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, or during heavier bursts of snow," the National Weather Service said in its advisory, which was issued just before 4 p.m. Friday.
"Temperatures are expected to warm by afternoon so a transition to all rain should bring improving conditions. However the northeast mountains could continue to see periods of snow through the day. Temperatures should drop below freezing again Saturday night, making black ice possible on Sunday morning."
At least Sunday looks better in general in terms of weather, however. Meteorologists at Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta are forecasting dry, sunny skies with temperatures in the low 60's on Sunday.
So maybe north Georgia will finally catch a break from the weather after all.
