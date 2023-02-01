Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day The items that people can drop off during the event on Feb. 11 include: Aerosol/spray pesticides Automotive products (engine degreaser, brake fluid, transmission fluid, antifreeze, etc.) Cleaners, corrosives, spot removers, acids and bases Aerosol/spray paint Auto batteries Batteries (household and rechargeable) Chlorinated solvents Cooking oil and grease Fire extinguishers Flammables (lighter fluid and waste fuels (kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel, etc.) Fluorescent bulbs and ballasts Insecticides Latex and water-based paints Lawn care products Mercury Mercury salts and elemental mercury thermometers Oil based paint and stains Oxidizers Pesticides Poisons Propane cylinders Solvents and varnishes Thermostats and other mercury containing items Thinners and paint strippers Weed killer Wood preservatives

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources will hold the first Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day of 2023 next week, giving county residents an opportunity to safely dispose of household waste items that is dangerous and requires careful handling.

