The first of five Gwinnett County Health Fairs for 2020 will be held in Suwanee on Saturday, featuring prizes, health screenings and even a chance to see the state’s new voting machines that will be used in the upcoming elections.
The health fair is presented through a partnership between the Gwinnett Daily Post and Live Healthy Gwinnett. It will take place at George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The first 100 participants will receive either a Fernbank Museum ticket or a Chick-fil-A Backstage tour pass to the museum and a free sandwich card.
“Community-focused health fairs are essential education tools used to improve overall community health,” Live Healthy Gwinnett Outreach Manager Lindsey Jorstad said. “These free-to-attend opportunities provide residents the ability to speak with healthcare experts, check their numbers through multiple screenings and socialize with other community members who have similar healthy lifestyle goals.
“We seek to provide all residents the opportunity to interact with wellness experts who can help them accomplish their health goals throughout the year.”
Publix and Humana are the presenting title sponsors. Health screenings include HIV testing, one-minute hearing tests, the LifeSouth Community Center blood drive, balance test, essential oils scan, shoulder mobility test and blood pressure test.
“We feel it is important to offer different prizes, health screenings and vendors during each event so residents can learn something different at every fair,” Jorstad said. “Learning about preventive health screenings and/or participating in onsite screenings is a vital way to reduce your risk of chronic illnesses and learn how to improve your numbers by speaking with health professionals onsite.”
As in years past, the health fair is free to attend and will offer free health screenings, a welcome bag with community resources, information about local health and wellness vendors and the opportunity to sign up to be an organ donor.
Members of the Gwinnett Voter Registration and Elections board will be on hand to answer questions and show the community how to use the new voting machines, as well as talk about available poll official opportunities.
“We encourage everyone to attend the Suwanee Health Fair on Leap Day and use their extra day learning about wellbeing resources available to them for year-round health success!” Jorstad said. “Not only do we have an extra day to leap into good health, but February is American Heart Month and the Suwanee Health Fair will offer dedicated heart health resources so residents can learn how to decrease their risk for heart disease.”
