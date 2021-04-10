The Gwinnett County Police Department released the full list of people appointed to serve on the newly created Police Citizens Advisory Board this week.
Funding for the advisory board was included in the county's 2021 budget that county commissioners voted to approve in January. The commissioners later voted in early February to officially establish the board.
"The mission of the board is to develop and maintain a partnership with the police department for the purpose of engaging in problem-solving processes that support the community and the department’s desire to enhance public safety," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "The board is made up of residents of Gwinnett County who are each selected by a commissioner or professional entity within the county."
The new board is made up of three attorneys; a chief deputy clerk of court who is also a former magistrate judge; a Sugar Hill councilman; an elementary school assistant principal; two businesswomen; the president of Gwinnett Technical College Student Government Association; and a View Point Health Network employee who works with community-based mental health treatment programs.
One of the members is also a deacon at Friendship Baptist Church in Duluth and another is also a community pastor at Grace Snellville.
The board members are:
• Latabia Woodward (Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson's appointee)
• Marqus Cole (Commission District 1 appointee)
• Ruth McMullin (Commission District 2 appointee)
• Anthony Williams (Commission District 3 appointee)
• Andy Morgan (Commission District 4 appointee)
• Sam Goldstein (Gwinnett Bar Association appointee)
• Pejman Mahdavi (View Point Health Network appointee)
• Brandon Hembree (Gwinnett Municipal Association appointee)
• Cathy Nichols (Gwinnett Chamber appointee)
• Chevonne Vincent (Gwinnett Technical College Student Government Association appointee)
Goldstein was picked to serve as the board's chairman with Cole serving as vice-chairman and Vincent serving as secretary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.