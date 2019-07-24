Georgia Gwinnett College president Jann L. Joseph will attend her first commencement ceremony in her new role on Thursday.
GGC's Summer 2019 commencement ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Thursday at Infinite Energy Arena.
GGC will award more than 170 bachelor’s degrees and will feature remarks by graduating senior Courtney Williams, a business administration major.
Joseph was introduced as the Lawrenceville college's new president on July 1. Joseph is Georgia Gwinnett College’s third president since the school was founded in 2005. She takes over for the previous president Stanley C. “Stas” Preczewski, who retired in January.