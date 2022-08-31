First American Bank and Trust announced the hiring of a new senior vice resident and commercial lender for its branch in Lawrenceville.

Mike Ballenger, who has nearly 20 years of experience as a commercial and residential construction lender in Gwinnett County, will hold fill the senior vice president and lender position at the Lawrenceville branch. He is a 1999 graduate of the University of Georgia who served as a finance manager for an Atlanta-area hotel management company before he made the move to banking.

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

