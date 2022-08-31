First American Bank and Trust announced the hiring of a new senior vice resident and commercial lender for its branch in Lawrenceville.
Mike Ballenger, who has nearly 20 years of experience as a commercial and residential construction lender in Gwinnett County, will hold fill the senior vice president and lender position at the Lawrenceville branch. He is a 1999 graduate of the University of Georgia who served as a finance manager for an Atlanta-area hotel management company before he made the move to banking.
He has experience primarily in commercial real estate, residential construction, equipment financing and SBA 504.
“Mike brings a wealth of experience to the Lawrenceville team, and we could not be happier to welcome him to our banking family," First American Bank and Trust President Craig Meeks said. "Mike shares the same passion for community growth and success as all of us here at the Bank, and he will be a tremendous asset in serving and growing our customer base.”
Ballenger is no stranger to the Gwinnett community. He is a resident of Buford who has served on Rainbow Village's board of directors and the city of Duluth Board of Ethics. He is also a member of the Rotary Club of Duluth and his family attends Gwinnett Church in Sugar Hill.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.