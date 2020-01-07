Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency services reported Tuesday morning that firefighters were working to douse a few hotspots at a house fire on Dogwood Street near downtown Duluth.
Crews were dispatched at 3:40 a.m. and gained control of the fire by 4:34 a.m., but were still working to put out flames at 7:21 a.m.
Gwinnett County firefighters responded to a report from an occupant that said the basement of their single-story home on Dogwood and Jones Streets was on fire. Firefighters reported everyone evacuated the house and there were no injuries reported.
Crews arrived to find the house engulfed in flames. After firefighters began deploying hoses, the floor of the home collapsed into the basement. Officials reported heavy damage inside the home. The exterior walls and roof were still intact, but were deemed unstable and later demolished by a tractor from Gwinnett Department of Water Resources so firefighters could complete the extinguishment of the house.
The on-scene investigator determined the fire started in the basement of the home but is still investigating the exact cause.
Officials said occupants were asleep when the fires started and were alerted by their smoke alarm. They are being assisted by American Red Cross.