Firefighter Paramedic Capt. Jason Weese and FireMedic Seniors Fred Rosser and Matthew Burton train each week for what to do when they have to rescue someone from the swift-moving waters of the Chattahoochee River.
They try to make sure they are familiar with the conditions they could face on the river, especially when water from Lake Lanier is released through Buford Dam, causing the current to quickly pick up.
But they had to put those skills to the test, and their lives on the line, last year when they rescued a mother and daughter from the river.
"Fortunately for us, the department allows us to go out and train once a week," Weese said. "Whoever is on shift on Mondays that's on the swiftwater team, we're allowed to go out and train, so we train on the Chattahoochee just about every Monday, so we're familiar with the water and familiar with the speed.
"But, obviously when you're dealing with a combative victim and her daughter, it changes the game. So with the training that we're allowed by the department, that really helped when you get in a situation like this."
Weese, Rosser and Burton received the Gwinnett Chamber's Gold Medal of Valor, the highest award the chamber bestows to a public safety officer, during the annual Valor Awards breakfast at the Gas South Convention Center on Thursday.
The rescue that earned the trio of fire department employees the top honor occurred last May.
A mother and a daughter had been out on the river, just south of the State Route 20 crossing, for a family fishing trip when the Army Corps of Engineers began releasing water from Lake Lanier, through Buford Dam, into the river.
The Corps of Engineers and Gwinnett fire officials have long warned people to check the dam's release schedule and stay off the river when water is released. That's because the river's water level quickly rises and it current speeds up quickly when water releases occur.
But, the mother and daughter could not hear the sirens that are set off whenever the water is released into the river because of where they were at on the river. The sirens are not located that far south on the river.
"That's just outside of where the signals sound when they're releasing water from the dam," Weese said. "That's also just south of where (personal floatation devices) are required, so neither the mother or the daughter had any sort of floatation on them."
In an effort to get to the mother and daughter quickly, Weese and Rosser jumped into the river with rope lines to try to get them out. Meanwhile, Burton was on a swiftwater rescue boat that was racing down the Chattahoochee from a ramp at Lower Pool Park near Buford Dam.
"I made the first contact with the mother and the daughter and then Rosser came in," Weese said. "We were trying to effect a rescue to get the child out first. In that time frame, the mother, the daughter and me got swept away."
Rosser got down to where Weese, the mother and the daughter were and helped his colleague get the daughter off the river. That part of the rescue did not come without its own challenges, however.
"We were trying to get ropes to them, but they were coming up short," Rosser said. "So, then the decision was made for me to kind of walk up stream and kind of float down to reach him and the two victims.
"But, in that process, my rope got tangled up. Fortunately, I was able to untangle myself, catch up to captain and help him to get the daughter out."
Meanwhile, the current continued to pull the mother down the river and the boat with Burton on it raced to get to her.
"We were racing full throttle all the way down the river," Burton said. "We passed captain with his victim and we were signaled in the direction which the other victim was headed and we proceeded in that route."
When the boat was about 50 yards away from mother, however, she went under the surface of the water so Burton then jumped into the river to rescue her.
Burton was one of three people on the boat. The others on the boat were Driver/Engineer Matt Howard and FireMedic Senior Dan Minor.
"We spotted her bobbing (in the water and) she went under and Driver/Engineer Matt Howard told me to jump," Burton said. "I jumped, swam, felt around and found her in the water, pulled her up and then swam her back to the boat."
Burton said the mother had traveled at least 200 yards down the river from where Weese and Rosser had to tried to rescue her before she went under the surface.
The rescuers estimated the entire rescue took place over a span of about three to five minutes.
"I'd say it was like five minutes," Rosser said. "But, like captain said, it was a very dynamic and fast-moving situation so your heart is racing and the intensity of the situation makes it feel longer, but it wasn't that long before we were able to get down there, make contact with the two victims and get them out of the water."
The boat then transported the mother to the McGinnis Ferry boat ramp, where a med unit was waiting to evaluate her and take her to a hospital.
The Silver Medal of Valor was presented to Gwinnett Master Police Officer Anthony Ottilo, Police Officer Senior Nicholas Senchak, Cpl. Aaron Carlyle and K-9 Officer Kai.
Meanwhile, the Bronze Medal of Valor was presented to Gwinnett County Police SWAT Team members Lt. Bryan Reavis, Sgt. Todd Heller, Sgt. Richard Lacey, Cpl. William Webb and Cpl. David Duren Jr.
Other awards handed out at the breakfast include:
Legacy Award: Bill Stevens
Civilian Partnership Award: Rocio Rocha and Patricia Rodriguez
Medal of Merit: Lilburn Police Cpl. Mike Jones
Communications Officer of the Year: Gwinnett Police Communications Officer II Andrea Goins
Public Safety Officer of the Year: Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Danielle Reed
Public Safety Unit of the Year: Gwinnett County Police Homicide Unit
Lifesaving Award: Gwinnett County Public Schools Police SRO Ronetta Coates
Purple Heart: Gwinnett County Department of Corrections Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner
Family members of Stevens and Riner received their respective awards.
