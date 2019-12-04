Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said Wednesday afternoon that firefighters put out flames at three separate grass fires near Suwanee that caused lanes to be closed on Interstate 985.
Public Information Officer Tommy Rutledge said the fires were along a half-mile area of the right-shoulder of the roadway on I-985 northbound, between the I-85 split and Buford Drive.
The fires are out at this time and crews are wetting down hotspots, Rutledge said.
Firefighters initially had to close both northbound lanes on I-985 due to fire trucks and fire hoses in the roadway. Firefighters have since re-opened both lanes, although they only opened one lane at first.
Gwinnett County Police and the Department of Transportation Hero Units assisted with traffic control.
Rutledge said no vehicles or structures were affected by the fires and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fires, he said, is under investigation.
Officials are looking into one potential lead, however.
"The first fire crew to arrive at the scene was told by a passerby, that they saw a white pickup truck stopped on the side of the interstate around the same time that the fires erupted," Rutledge said. "The pickup truck was last seen traveling northbound on I-985 from the incident location. It is unknown what role the stopped pickup truck may have played in the cause of the fires. A fire investigator is following up on the information.
"Anyone who has information about the white pickup truck or the fires is asked to please contact the Gwinnett Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or Gwinnett Police (non-emergency line) at 770-513-5700."
Firefighters advised drivers to use caution traveling north on I-985 until both lanes are re-opened.
Officials said the southbound lanes on I-985 have not been affected.
The fire scorched the grass and woods in all three areas. The first two fires were considered small, Rutledge said. The third area, which is about half-way between the I-85 split and Buford Drive, was the largest area and measured approximately two to three acres.