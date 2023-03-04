A owner of house in Buford that was undergoing work arrived on Friday afternoon to find firefighters battling a blaze at the home.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services Capt. Ryan McGiboney said a child who lived in another house called 911 at 5:49 p.m. to report that the house on the 2000 block of Appling Circle in Buford was on fire. A dispatcher could hear explosions and popping sounds during the 911 call.
Crews arrived five minutes later to find the carport of the single-story house on fire. A photo released by the fire department shows flames had spread into the house.
Crews used two 1-and-three-quarters-inch attack lines to battle the fire. Firefighters were able to get inside the house and confirm no one was inside and the fire was under control by 6:09 p.m.
“The homeowner arrived on the scene while crews were performing overhaul activities and confirmed that the house was vacant at the time of the fire,” McGiboney said. “He stated that the house is an ongoing project and has been vacant for the past several weeks.”
There were no injuries reported and McGiboney said said the cause of the fire has not been determined.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
