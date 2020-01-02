Firecrackers caused a fire that destroyed a building at a Duluth apartment complex and displaced 29 people on Monday night — and an 18-year-old and a juvenile have been arrested and charged with causing the fire, Gwinnett fire officials have announced.
Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said Gary McKinley, 18, and the unidentified juvenile have been charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree in the fire at the Landmark at Bella Vista apartment complex on Satellite Boulevard. The suspects were arrested Tuesday after interviews with investigators.
"According to Fire Investigators, both were seen discharging fireworks in the breezeway earlier in the evening and admittedly left spent fireworks devices on the wooden railing and on the wood floor as they went inside an apartment unit belonging to a friend who was out of town at the time," Strother said.
"This incident is a prime example of why it is important to use fireworks responsibly and in accordance with applicable laws and safety regulations."
Fire officials are calling the suspects' actions "reckless behavior." Three people were injured and several units in the 10-unit building were destroyed during the blaze.
The American Red Cross provided assistance to residents who were displaced by the fire.