The home of a Lawrenceville family of four received significant damage Wednesday morning after a fire that started sometime before 8:30 a.m.
The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services responded to a call of a house fire in the 1900 block of Geyser Trace SW in unincorporated Lawrenceville around 8:23 a.m.
Assistant Public Information Officer Lt. Donald Strother said the caller reported everyone was out of the house, but that smoke was coming out of the front door.
Firefighters arrived to find light smoke showing at a two-story, single-family residence. Strother said a walk around the structure revealed fire in the kitchen on the backside of the house.
An attack line was deployed, and personnel entered the home through the front door.
The fire was controlled at around 9:29 a.m. Significant fire damage was done on the first floor. Strother said only signs of residual smoke were found in the attic and basement.
Fire Investigators are actively trying to determine the cause and point of origin of the fire. Meanwhile, the family of two adults and two children, is receiving temporary assistance from the American Red Cross.
