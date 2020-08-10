A fire that began in the garage of a home in Auburn caused six people to be displaced late Sunday night.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter/Paramedic Lt. Justin Wilson said crews were called to the home on the 3500 block of Tupelo Trail at 11:09 p.m. They arrived to find the garage on fire with flames spreading to the living areas.
Although fire investigators have determined the fire began in the garage, they have not yet determined what caused it, although they have not ruled out a possible electrical issue.
"As a walk-around of the home was completed, firefighters rapidly deployed a 2.5-inch fire attack hose line to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior before making an aggressive interior fire attack," Wilson said. "As crews advanced multiple hose lines inside the residence, they were met with heavy fire on the first floor and brought it under control quickly. This allowed additional firefighters to advance a hose line upstairs and check for fire extension above the garage.
"While the fire was being brought under control inside, another hose line was deployed to extinguish a fully involved vehicle fire in the driveway. Ground ladders were placed against the front side of the home as a secondary means of egress for firefighters."
Wilson said all occupants of the home were accounted for, but he also said it was believed that two pet lizards in the home did not survive the fire. The flames extensively damaged the main floor of the home while sending smoke and heat upstairs to the second floor.
The basement, however, had heavy water damage and a vehicle inside the garage, as well as a pickup truck in the driveway, were completely destroyed, the fire department's spokesman said. A third vehicle that was parked in the driveway sustained moderate damage.
"According to a resident, he was upstairs when the smoke alarms alerted occupants," Wilson said. "He checked the basement and then returned to the main level and found smoke coming from the garage. Upon making entry into the smoke filled garage, he could see the fire in the back-left corner and attempted to extinguish with a fire extinguisher from the doorway.
"When the extinguisher was ineffective, he left the home and attempted to extinguish with a garden hose from the exterior but was unsuccessful. A total of six people including two adults and four children have been displaced by the fire and denied assistance from the American Red Cross."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.