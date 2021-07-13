Gwinnett County fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that gutted a business in a strip mall on Buford Highway in Norcross early Tuesday morning.
Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said crews were called to business at 5965 Buford Highway at 2:13 a.m. to respond to the fire. A 9-1-1 caller reported seeing flames from across the street, and firefighters found the flames had pushed their way out of the front of the affected business by the time they arrived.
Fire officials did not identify the name of the of the business where the fire began and photos from the scene showed that a sign which had been located over the businesses entrance had been destroyed.
"Fire personnel deployed a 2 ½-inch line and attacked the blaze from the front parking lot," Strother said. "As fireground operations were being established with large diameter hose lines being connected to fire hydrants, an aerial ladder extended its outriggers and put the bucket in the air. Water turrets from the bucket were opened and copious amounts of water was applied to the roof."
Firefighters searched neighboring businesses but did not find any signs that the fire had extended beyond the business where it began. There were no injuries reported because of the fire, according to Strother.
Firefighters took multiple handlines into the business once most of the fire was knocked down to make sure the remaining flames were completely extinguished. Crews also conducted a thorough search of the building to make sure nobody was inside the business when the fire occurred.
The crews that responded to the fire were cycled through rehab to check their vital signs and make sure they were normal before the firefighters could return to service.
"The Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) had secured the utilities and positioned themselves to aid any personnel that may have potentially been in distress," Strother said. "Damage from the blaze gutted the inside of the fire unit. Meters were used to check for toxic gases impacting the air quality inside the businesses. A positive pressure ventilation fan was used to restore the air quality to safe levels. An Investigator responded for fire cause and determination."
