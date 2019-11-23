Gwinnett fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of a fire that broke out early Saturday in the attic of a home near Lawrenceville that was undergoing renovations.
Firefighter Lt. Justin Wilson said crews were called to the home on the 700 block of Ashland Park Way in unincorporated Lawrenceville at about 1:56 a.m. after a neighbor noticed the roof was on fire. Flames and smoke were coming out of the roof by the time firefighters arrived.
The house was described as a one-story home with a bonus room above the garage.
"Due to the heavy fire involvement and partial roof collapse in the center of the structure, crews were backed out and transitioned to a defensive mode of operation," Wilson said. "Additional hose lines were deployed to knock down the bulk of the flames and protect immediate exposures on the left and right side of the home. Firefighters evacuated the neighboring homes and checked those homes for fire spread from the radiant heat."
Once firefighters were able to get inside the house, they checked for victims, but found none. Officials learned that since the house was undergoing renovations, it was vacant at the time of the fire.
Investigators have determined the fire began near an HVAC unit that was in the attic, near the bonus room, but they have not yet determined if the unit caused the fire.
"Utility companies were notified to secure the natural gas and power supply," Wilson said. "The home sustained heavy fire damage to the bonus room and throughout the attic. The neighboring homes received only radiant heat damage to the vinyl siding. No injuries were reported."