An eatery located in the basement of a building on Main Street in downtown Duluth was heavily damaged by a fire that also caused a carbon dioxide leak on Friday, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services Firefighter Lt. Donald Strother said the blaze happened at Backstreet Eatery Bar and Grill, which is located at 3140 Main Street Duluth. The restaurant is located in the basement of a a building that houses another business on the Main Street level. Backstreet faces the train tracks and the parking lot behind the row of businesses on Main Street.
The upstairs business space previously housed Four Forks and Piatto, but is currently home to Realty One Group Edge.
"When crews arrived, they found a two-story commercial structure with heavy smoke rolling from the top of the building," Strother said. "As the officer in charge looked for additional hazards, the rest of his crew deployed a 1 ¾” hoseline and started making preparations to force entry into the basement. With no additional hazards identified besides the smoke-stained windows, the crew forced one of the basement doors open. They were immediately met by dark, pressurized smoke pushing its way outside.
"The fire attack team saw flames in two separate areas of the restaurant and moved quickly to bring them under control. A search team ensured the basement area did not have any victims while the fire was being extinguished."
Fire investigators have determined the fire was an accident that began after oily rags spontaneously combusted. Gas and electricity was secured by the fire department's Rapid Intervention Team until utility companies could arrive, and officials initially hoping to only cut off electricity to the restaurant, but a Georgia Power official told it would be better to disconnect electricity for the entire building.
Employees at Realty One Group were evacuated, as were people at adjacent businesses, and the fire department's Technical Rescue Team was brought in just in case the fire caused a structural collapse. Hazmat technicians also found a carbon dioxide leak that was caused by the fire, but they were ale to secure it.
Meanwhile, firefighter tried positive pressure ventilation fans to push smoke residue out of the restaurant, but determined that hydraulic ventilation worked better.
