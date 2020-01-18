Gwinnett County Fire Department and Emergency services responded to a fire at an apartment complex Saturday.
The fire is believed to have originated on the balcony of a top floor apartment, according to fire investigators.
The incident occurred at the Arbor Mill Apartments at 11:28 a.m. The apartments are located at 1850 Graves Road NW in unincorporated Norcross.
The fire department said a resident of the complex called 911 and said that a top floor apartment was on fire.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke showing from a large three-story (36-unit) apartment building. Tenants were in the process of self-evacuating from the building as fire crews dropped lines for fire attack and water supply.
Further inspection of the area showed heavy flames in the attic and from a third-floor apartment on the back of the building.
Crews, the fire department said, mounted a fire attack from the interior and pulled the ceiling in adjoining units to stop the fire from spreading. Three hand lines were placed in operation to extinguish the flames, and crews were successful in preventing the flames from breaking through the roof.
Firefighters forced entry inside several apartments to check for extension and to cut the fire off at the breezeway in the center of the building.
The fire caused heavy damage to the apartment where the fire is believed to have originated, and there was moderate smoke and water damage to six other units.
While crews worked to stop the fire, residents of the fire building sought shelter in the leasing office due to the rain and cold weather Saturday. Management at the complex assisted occupants displaced by the damage.
According to fire investigators, the fire spread to the attic from the balcony of the top floor apartment. However, the exact cause is still undetermined and is under investigation.
