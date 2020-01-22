A Grayson home is considered a total loss after a fire Wednesday afternoon in the 900 block of Cooper Road, SW in Grayson.
Fire officials said no one was home at the time of the fire, but two dogs were believed to be inside the house. One was found deceased and the other is unaccounted for, Gwinnett fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
Rutledge said firefighters responded at 4:32 p.m. to a passerby report of a house fire on Cooper Road. Multiple callers to 911 reported flames coming from the house.
Responding fire crews could see a heavy column of dark smoke from a distance as they approached the scene, Rutledge said and firefighters arrived to find a large two-story, wood-frame house fully-involved.
Crews deployed fire attack and water supply hose lines and positioned the first-arriving ladder truck for aerial operations. Firefighters operated in the defensive mode due to the magnitude of the fire and partial collapse of the structure, according to Rutledge. Flames were burning on both levels and in the attic, forcing firefighters to knock down the bulk of the fire from the exterior.
Rutledge said there was no one home at the time of the fire. The homeowner was contacted by a neighbor and reported to the scene as crews were battling the blaze. The woman said she left the house around 3:15pm to pick up her children from school, according to Rutledge, and told fire investigator that she had a warming fire in the wood burning stove on the back-right corner of the house.
Rutledge said the area of origin is concentrated in the corner where the stove was located and cannot be ruled out as a potential cause by the investigator. The exact cause is undetermined and is under investigation.
The home and contents are considered a total loss, Rutledge said. A tractor from Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources was requested by the Incident Commander to take down unstable walls in order to complete extinguishment and render the structure safe.
