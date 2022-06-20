Gwinnett fire investigators are working to identify what caused a house fire that displaced a man from his home in Lilburn on Sunday night.
A neighbor called 911 at 7:27 p.m. Sunday and reported seeing smoke coming from the home, which is located on the 1500 block of Ridgewood Drive. The man who lived at the home have evacuated the home and gone to a neighbor's home to seek assistance.
"On arrival, crews located a single-story, single-family residence on a crawl space with heavy fire on the back side of the house and flames venting through the roof," Gwinnett Fire Lt. Justin Wilson said. "Firefighters initiated a defensive fire attack, deploying multiple hose lines to control the bulk of the flames and protect exposures on each side of the home.
"An aerial platform was also put into operation to knock down flames in the attic. Once the fire was knocked down, crews made entry and extinguished the remaining hot spots."
The man who lived at the home told fire crews that he smelled smoke inside the home and saw flames coming from the backside of the house. The resident has been displaced by the fire but declined assistance from the American Red Cross, Wilson said.
It took crews about 50 minutes to bring the fire under control, and 25 firefighters responded to the incident. Wilson said their actions prevented the fire from causing damage to nearby homes although the home that caught on fire itself was damaged extensively.
Wilson said firefighters were able to go inside and do primary and secondary searches of the home, and found no victims inside the house.
"Fire Investigators responded to the scene for origin and cause determination," Wilson said. "Investigators determined the fire originated on the back side of the house with the cause undetermined and under investigation."
Wilson said the incident serves as reminder of the need to stay safe during the summer months. He pointed to the Gwinnett Safety 411 program as a place where Gwinnettians can go to learned how to stay safe, not only from fires, but other types of safety threats as well.
Residents can visit GwinnettSafety411.com to find seasonal safety tips.
"Gwinnett Safety 411 covers a variety of topics with tips from our Police, Fire and Emergency Services, and Water Resources departments and our Office of Emergency Management," Wilson said.
Wilson also recommended residents contact the Gwinnett Fire and Emergency Services’ Community Risk Reduction Division if they have questions about home fire safety. Gwinnettians can call 678-518-4845 or send an email to fireprograms@gwinnettcounty.com.
