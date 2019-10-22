Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said on Tuesday morning firefighters were working to quell an active fire at the Ashford Jackson Creek Apartments in Norcross.
Firefighters responded to the call at 7:49 a.m., to a report of smoke coming from a building on the 3201 block of Sunrise Village Lane in Norcross.
Eight units were impacted by the fire, seven of which were occupied. There were no life-threatening injuries sustained by crew members or residents. One occupant of the building told paramedics she was experiencing a shortness of breath and was assessed by personnel, who advised no life-threatening injuries were found. She requested further evaluation at the hospital and was transported by a second medic unit.
Gwinnett Fire spokesperson Donald Strother said property management would find housing in empty units for the displaced tenants.
Crews arrived to find flames on the left side of the building with heavy smoke pushing through the roof approximately 20 to 30 feet in the air. The first arriving fire engine deployed a line while other first responders evacuated the building. Only two occupants were home in separate units and they were assisted to the parking lot.
Fire personnel began to suppress the fire on the second floor of the first breezeway. Strother said the crew entered what appeared to be the burning unit. A second hose was deployed and another crew joined the fire attack as they made their way into the attic. Fire and smoke were moving in the attic from the left of the building to the right. Firefighters deployed a third line into the second breezeway located on the right side of the building, and the flames were extinguished with an aggressive, tactical attack.
Strother said crews considered using aerial operations and water turrets from the ladder trucks, but firefighters' efforts saved the building with hand lines.
At 8:51 a.m. the fire department said the bulk of the fire had been extinguished.
Firefighters are currently working an active fire at the Ashford Jackson Creek Apartments in Norcross. The bulk of the fire has been extinguished. Currently, unknown cause and if there are any injuries. PIO is headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/0jCFo8gXvQ— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) October 22, 2019
Flames left four units on the second floor with heavy fire damage. Crews noted smoke, heat and water damage to four units on the first floor.
Investigators said the cause of the fire is still being determined.
American Red Cross was contacted to provide clothing and toiletries to the occupants.