Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters extinguished flames that burned down a home Friday night in downtown Buford and claimed the life of a family's dog.
Firefighters responded at 11:18 p.m. on Friday night after a neighbor reported a house fire in the 300 block on West Moreno Street in downtown Buford. The caller reported the home was under construction with flames and smoke coming from windows on the front and back of the home.
Fire crews arrived on scene to find a one-story residential structure on a crawl space engulfed in flames. Smoke and flames were coming from the windows on all sides of the home.
Firefighters deployed fire attack hose lines. Crews obtained information that no one was in the home although a dog was unaccounted for at the time.
Additional hose lines were deployed to surround the home and prevent fire spread to nearby structures including a detached garage on the rear of the home. Firefighters moved inside once flames were brought under control.
While extinguishing hidden fire in the attic and void spaces, crews searched the structure and located the deceased dog in the home. There were no firefighter or civilian injuries at the scene.
Hot spots throughout the home were completely extinguished as smoke cleared from the home with natural ventilation. The interior of the home sustained heavy fire damage including a partial collapse of the floor into the crawl space.
According to relatives that lives in the area, their adult son lives at the home. A neighbor had made contact with the man prior to firefighter’s arrival to confirm he was not in the home.
Fire Investigators said the fire originated near the center of the home in the subfloor and the cause appears to be electrical in nature.