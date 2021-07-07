It might be safe to say 2021 has not been kind to a historic Krispy Kreme location owned by NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal in midtown Atlanta.
The 24-hour restaurant, which reportedly opened in 1965 on Ponce de Leon Avenue, caught on fire Wednesday. FOX 5 Atlanta reported the blaze happened nearly five months after another fire at the restaurant, which occurred in the early morning hours on Feb. 10.
The fire in February, which was described at the time as gutting the restaurant, was reportedly ruled an arson and repairs had been underway when the latest fire happened.
Atlanta Fire and Rescue officials said flames were coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene on Wednesday, but they reported no one was injured in the fire.
Atlanta Fire crews have arrived to a fire at the previously burned Krispy Kreme Doughnut Restaurant on Ponce de Leon Ave. Fire showing through roof on arrival. Ponce de Leon is blocked Eastbound at Penn Ave. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/FKh6sRgtsA— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) July 7, 2021
Video that the fire department posted on Twitter showed crews trying to douse the fire with a hose as smoke bellowed out from under roof eaves above the drive thru.
The cause has not yet been determined, fire officials said.
Ponce De Leon Avenue was closed for a brief time between Penn Avenue and Argonne Avenue as crews battled the fire.
