A fire that caused extensive damage to a Sugar Hill home left a family grieving the death of one of their dogs, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.

Firemedic Senior Jessica Joiner said crews were called the home on the 5000 block of Hidden Branch Drive, on a report that the home’s kitchen was on fire, at about 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home on a basement on fire.

