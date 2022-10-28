A fire that caused extensive damage to a Sugar Hill home left a family grieving the death of one of their dogs, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services officials.
Firemedic Senior Jessica Joiner said crews were called the home on the 5000 block of Hidden Branch Drive, on a report that the home’s kitchen was on fire, at about 5:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Firefighters arrived to find the single-story home on a basement on fire.
“Firefighters immediately deployed two fire attack hose lines to the front porch to knock down the flames,” Joiner said. “With the bulk of the fire knocked down, crews began advancing in the structure to complete extinguishment. Additional crews on the scene searched the structure for victims, obtained positive water, and established a rapid intervention team. During the search, a deceased dog was found in the home.”
Joiner said investigators believe the fire was an accident and that it originated on a stovetop. Ot took crews about 30 minutes to get the fire under control, but the house sustained extensive damage throughout the building.
“According to an adult male occupant, he was asleep in his room when he heard popping sounds,” Joiner said. “Upon investigating, he noticed smoke in the hallway and was able to evacuate with two of the dogs. While smoke alarms were noted in the home, they did not alert the occupant. A total of two adults and two dogs were displaced due to the damage. The American Red Cross is providing temporary assistance.”
