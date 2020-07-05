A family of five was displaced early Sunday after a fire damaged the home they recently began renting in unincorporated Lawrenceville, according to Gwinnett fire officials.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire, which occurred on the 1500 block of Sisters Court just before 3 a.m. Capt. Tommy Rutledge said, however, that the garage was fully engulfed in flames when police, who got the house before firefighters, arrived at the scene.
Crews were called to the house at 2:58 a.m..
"Flames were shooting through the roof over the garage and burning in the attic as fire crews made entry with hose lines to extinguish the blaze and conduct a primary search," Rutledge said. "Firefighters were forced to back out after several minutes due to a partial collapse of the roof and advancing fire conditions inside the structure."
The fire caused heavy damage to the house and contents inside it, but everyone who had been inside the house when the fire broke out made it out of the home safely, according to Rutledge. There were three adults and two children living in the home. They had recently moved into the house.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
"The mother stated that she awoke to the children crying and went to check on them," Rutledge said. "She and the father smelled smoke and discovered the garage on fire. The family escaped unharmed and were outside the house when police and firefighters arrived. They told firefighters that the smoke alarms began sounding as they were exiting the home."
Rutledge said the family declined assistance from the American Red Cross and plans to stay with friends.
Firefighters got the blaze under control at about 3:29 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.