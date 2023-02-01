A dozen families were displaced by a fire at a Norcross-area apartment complex on Tuesday.
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the Terra at Norcross Apartments complex, which is located at 3600 Park Colony Drive, at 10:12 a.m., on a report that smoke was coming from a water heater closet. A plumber later told fire officials that he had noticed smoke in a water heater closet while he was working on pipes in the closet and used pull stations to make occupants aware of the fire.
Crews arrived three minutes after they were called and found a two-story, multi-unit building on fire and deployed four hoselines to battle the flames. They also used two hydrants which were located in the apartment complex.
"Fire crews encountered flames on the second story and in the attic space," Capt. Ryan McGiboney said. "To ventilate the smoke out of the building, firefighters employed mechanical and hydraulic ventilation techniques. Search crews found two pets inside the apartment building and returned them to their owners. The fire was brought under control by 11:19 a.m."
The cause of the fire is still being investigated by fire department officials. McGiboney said one adult male did sustain a minor injury during the fire, but he was treated by medical crews and released at the scene. Twelve families were displaced by the fire and the complex's management is working with them to get them a place to stay while repairs are made.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
