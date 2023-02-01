A dozen families were displaced by a fire at a Norcross-area apartment complex on Tuesday.

Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the Terra at Norcross Apartments complex, which is located at 3600 Park Colony Drive, at 10:12 a.m., on a report that smoke was coming from a water heater closet. A plumber later told fire officials that he had noticed smoke in a water heater closet while he was working on pipes in the closet and used pull stations to make occupants aware of the fire.

Tags

