Five businesses at the Hamilton Plaza shopping center in Dacula sustained varying degrees of damage after a fire broke out in one of the businesses early Sunday morning.
Gwinnett Firefighter Lt. Justin Wilson said the fire at the shopping center, which is located on the 1300 block of Auburn Road, began in Logan's Boutique and affected adjacent businesses. Logan's Boutique was completely destroyed by the fire, which was noticed and called in by a police officer at 4:36 a.m.
Firefighters arrived at the scene at 4:41 a.m.
"A Gwinnett County police officer doing routine patrol in the area noticed smoke and flames coming from one of the suites in the strip shopping center," Wilson said. "Crews arrived on scene of a one-story commercial structure with smoke and flames erupting from a single suite in the middle of the strip shopping center.
"Flames consumed the suite from front to back and broke through the roof before firefighters arrived at the scene."
In addition to Logan's Boutique, the fire caused extensive damage to Unique Tan, which is located next door, and moderate smoke and water damage at Tobacco Palace and Del Rio Mexican Grill. There was also residual smoke damage at CrossFit Pure.
The cause of the fire, which took about 30 minutes to knock down and an additional 48 minutes to fully have under control, is still under investigation. Wilson said firefighters ran into heavy smoke and fire conditions while trying to tackle the fire with ground lines. That prevented them from being able to get into the building.
Two aerial ladder units had to be deployed to battle the fire from the air so firefighters could go in and battle it on the ground.
"Entry into the suite on the right side of the fire unit found smoke but no flames," Wilson said. "The aerial ladders were able to get the bulk of the fire knocked down so that hose lines on the ground could complete extinguishment. Positive pressure ventilation was performed to remove residual smoke from the affected businesses and utilities were secured. No injuries were reported."
