Twenty-nine people were unable to sleep in their own beds Monday night because of a fire that tore through an apartment building near Duluth on Satellite Boulevard Monday night.
Gwinnett County Firefighter Driver Engineer Donald Strother said crews were called to the Landmark at Bella Vista Apartments, which is at 4015 Satellite Boulevard, at 8:38 p.m. Firefighters reported seeing a "dark column of smoke" they approached the scene of the fire.
They found a 10-unit building on fire when they arrived.
"Upon their arrival at the multi-family dwelling, crews found flames and smoke aggressively pushing out of the backside of the building," Strother said. "Parts of the structure had already started to collapse."
Firefighters tried to get inside the building to fight the flames and look for any potential victims, but Strother said crews were driven back from the building by "significant heat" produced by the fire.
Firefighters brought out about seven hand lines, a large diameter hose and eventually two ladder trucks to fight the flames. Strother said spraying water fro the ladder trucks, along with a firewall, were key to preventing the fire from spreading to an adjacent apartment building.
"During fireground operations, the Technical Rescue Team (TRT-24) was requested to provide assistance with the structural collapse," Strother said. "Unfortunately, fire damage was too extensive to make any type of structural stabilization an option."
All residents of the apartment building were accounted for and there were no victims killed by the fire. Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, however.
Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. The American Red Cross is helping residents displaced by the fire.