The Gwinnett County Department of Fire and Emergency Services held a ceremony combining the graduation of new firefighter-paramedic recruits with a promotion ceremony for new leaders on Sept. 19.
There were promotions for 10 driver engineers, five lieutenants, two captains, one battalion chief and one assistant chief.
The ceremony is rich in fire service tradition, including a prestigious badge pinning.
Fire Chief Russell Knick, Gwinnett County Commission Chairman Charlotte J. Nash, District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku, County Administrator Glenn Stephens and members of the department’s Command Staff, greeted and congratulated graduates and promoted servicemen.
Some of those honored at the ceremony have already been in the position for a period of time and were officially recognized during the ceremony.