Valmet, a Finnish-based company more than 220 years old, began the latest chapter in its storied history on May 11 with the grand opening of its new North American headquarters in Peachtree Corners.
Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason was among the dignitaries commemorating the opening of Valmet, a global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries.
Valmet CEO Pasi Laine, Jukka Tiitinen, the company’s area president of North America, and Tim Betteridge, vice president of automation systems North America were also on hand, as were about 80 other well-wishers, including representatives from the Finnish American Chamber of Commerce and the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry (TAPPI).
“I’m proud of the hard work that has been put into the new Valmet North American headquarters here in Peachtree Corners and I’m proud to call it my home base,” said Tiitinen in a news release.
Valmet is organized around five business lines – services, pulp and energy, paper, automation systems and flow control. The company serves five geographical areas – North America, South America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Asia Pacific and China.
Valmet employs more than 17,000 worldwide and is currently hiring for a variety of positions at the Peachtree Corners location, which is located on Davinci Court. Open positions can be found online (https://valmet.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/External) at Current Openings at Peachtree Corners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.