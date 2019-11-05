The last Gwinnett County Community Health fair of the year is set for Saturday at Lenora Park Recreation Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This edition of the free health fair will feature more than 60 local community health vendors. The Snellville health fair will recognize Diabetes Awareness Month.
“Diabetes You Can Win Foundation will be at the event providing blood sugar diabetes testing and blood pressure testing,” SCNI Director of Events Noreen Brantner said.
With flu season in the U.S. beginning and lasting through May, the health fair will offer free flu shots. Peak infections generally occur in the U.S. between December and February, according to the CDC.
“We’re going out in style with the most free health screenings to date,” Brantner said.
There will be four vendors that will provide blood pressure checks. Cholesterol and glucose checks will come from two providers, in addition to a blood sugar diabetes check, HIV testing, a cancer skin screen, memory screen, video otoscopy of the ear, a depression PHQ9 and anxiety GAD7 test, a skin evaluation, weight/BMI/body fat check and body composition screening
Each guest receives a free welcome bag full of extra community resources. The event promises lots of giveaways, plus the first 50 get a Fernbank Museum of Natural History ticket.
Gwinnett Stripers mascot Chopper will attend for pictures from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
For more information, go to SCNIevents.com/healthfairs.