Watching the historic landing of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the moon might seem like enough on its own to make Dan Kaufman vividly remember July 20, 1969, but it’s not the only reason.
It was also the day he shipped off to Vietnam, and because of that, it’s easy for him to remember where he was when he watched Armstrong make “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” on that day.
“There were no satellite communications back then so I was trying to keep up with it before I got on the plane,” said Kaufman a retired Army general and former Gwinnett Chamber president.
“Fortunately, my plane didn’t leave until 10 o’clock at night so I got to see the lunar landing. I was in the air terminal at Travis Air Force Base in San Francisco when the lunar landing happened.”
This week marks the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, where Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. Saturday will mark the anniversary of the lunar landing itself.
“It was a big deal,” Kaufman said. “I mean this was the event (to watch on TV).”
For the people who were alive at the time, 50 years hasn’t erased the memories of where they were and what they felt when they saw the lunar landing happening on live TV.
“It was almost science fiction,” Kaufman said. “We had seen the original Mercury flights and the Gemini flights and then the Apollo flights, but to actually see a man on the moon?”
Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash said she was at Wesleyan College in Macon as a participant in the Governor’s Honors Program in the summer between her sophomore and junior years in high school.
She and other girls in the program huddled around a small television set in a common living room at the dorm they were staying in to watch the landing.
“We were excited and a little bit of in awe of what we were about to see, or were seeing,” Nash said.
At the same time, Nash said how easy it was to believe that men were landing on the moon may have depended on how old the person was. She recalled her grandmother’s friends speculating that the landing was fake, but the future county leader found it easier to accept.
“At 15 (or) 16, I don’t think your mind generates the same type of limitations on humans that, as we get we older, we start to impose,” Nash said. “I don’t remember thinking it was unbelievable that folks were walking on the moon.
“If I were to see the same thing now, I might be like how some of my grandmother’s friends were and sway ‘Awww, they’re just pretending to do it. It didn’t really happen.’ “
At the time, the U.S. was in the midst of a space race with the Soviet Union since the launch of the Sputnik 1 satellite — the first satellite sent by man into space — by the Soviets in 1957.
A Russian cosmonaut was also the first man to go into space.
But, in 1961, President John F. Kennedy announced a mission for America to put a man on the moon before the end of the decade. The race was on to see whether the U.S. or the Soviet Union would be the first to land on the moon.
In the end it was Armstrong, an American, who earned the distinction of being the first human being to set foot on the moon.
“I think to some extent we didn’t realize — I didn’t, and I don’t think the other folks watching it with me, really realized how significant it was,” Nash said. “Even though we knew it was the first, and I can remember feeling very proud that it was the U.S. doing it, I still don’t believe that I really had a good idea about the effort that it took to put those folks on the moon. I don’t think that I really understood that.”
Kaufman pointed out the fact that the technology available at NASA in 1969 was vastly different from what would be available to astronauts today.
The crew of Apollo 11 had to be more self reliant.
“Remember, this was before the Internet, this was before all of the technological marvels that we take for granted,” Kaufman said. “They were still building the interstate highway system. That was our technology: a new highway.
“I think I have this right, but the Apollo capsule had less computing power that the average Ford today so they literally flew to the moon (on their own). They were pilots. Technology didn’t get them there. Human ingenuity and skill got them to the moon.”
Due to the political environment of the day, and the fact that the Soviet Union had made the first big accomplishments in the space race, Kaufman said there was excitement in the air at the terminal where he and other soldiers watched the landing.
“(The atmosphere in the air terminal was) exaltation,” Kaufman said. “You’ve got to remember it was the days of the Cold War. The Soviets had launched the first satellite and had launched the first man into space and so this was a source of immense national pride that we got to the moon first.”