As many as 50 Gwinnett County schools were without power early this morning after the remnant of Hurricane Zeta plowed through the county overnight.
Gwinnett County Public Schools officials said efforts to get power restored to the school was ongoing throughout the morning, and by 10:30 a.m., the number of schools without power was down to 24.
Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks told the school board during a meeting on Thursday morning that two maintenance shops also lost power early Thursday morning because of the storm, which moved through Gwinnett with tropical storm-force winds.
The district had already announced on Wednesday that all students would participate in digital learning on Thursday because of the storm's then-anticipated impact on the county.
"Digital learning is going as well as can be expected on a day like this," Wilbanks told the school board.
District officials acknowledged they were not only dealing with power outages at the schools, but also outages that resulted in students not having power to get online for digital learning as well.
"Due to power outages in various areas of the county, some students may be unable to participate in digital learning today," district officials said in a message sent out to parents through their SchoolMessenger system. "If students can access and complete lessons online, they should do so. Students who are not able to access lessons will have the opportunity to complete the work at a later time.
"Afterschool activities may take place this afternoon. Coaches and activity sponsors will communicate directly with students involved."
