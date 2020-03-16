State officials announced Monday that the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19 in Gwinnett has now climbed to five as the outbreak continues to spread.
The statewide total is now at 121 cases with the majority continuing to be in Fulton and Cobb counties, which have a combined total of 49 cases — 27 in Fulton County and 22 in Cobb.
Gwinnett's northern neighbors, Hall and Forsyth counties have now seen their first cases as well, according to the new information from the state.
the Georgia Department of Public Health did say the number of confirmed cases is split evenly, 50-50 between men and women, and that the "18-59" and "60 and over" age groups each make up 44% of cases in the state. About 2% of confirmed cases were children ranging from newborns to 17-year-olds. The ages of the remaining cases, about 10% of cases seen in the state, were unknown, according to state officials.
Other counties with confirmed cases include DeKalb (10), Bartow (nine), Cherokee (seven), Dougherty (six), Fayette (five), Clayton (five), Floyd (four), Clarke (three), Lowndes (three), Gordon (two), Coweta (two), Lee (two), Henry (two), Troup (one), Hall (one), Polk (one), Paulding (one), Charlton (one), Newton (one) and Forsyth (one).
State health officials have not been releasing more detailed information about confirmed cases, including specific cities where the patients are from, and are citing federal HIPAA rules as the reason for not releasing that information.
To date, there has only been one death from COVID-19 in Georgia.
The state's daily COVID-19 status report can be viewed at dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended large public gatherings be canceled or postponed for the next eight weeks, meaning events scheduled through at least mid-May could be affected by the outbreak.
Federal and state officials continue to urge people to wash hands thoroughly for at least 20 seconds at a time several times a day. They are also encouraging "social distancing" and urging people in high-risk populations, including the elderly and people with chronic health conditions, such as diabetes and asthma, to avoid going out as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.