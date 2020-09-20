Gwinnettians looking for something to do in October to get ready for Halloween can head to Fernbank Museum for an adult-oriented event that is both spooky and science-y.
The Halloween-themed October installment in the adults-only Fernbank After Dark series will be held from 7 until 11 p.m. on Oct. 9. The official theme for the event will be “Science and Spirits.”
“Enjoy a spooky-themed evening featuring after-hours access to the Halloween-themed outdoor experience, Woodland Spirits, (and) live music by Russell Cook & the Sweet Teeth.” Fernbank officials said in the event description on the museum’s website.
Fernbank is gearing up for Halloween activities in October, with much of the programing for the holiday expected to be announced soon.
Tickets for the Fernbank After Dark: Science and Spirits event cost $16.95 for adult members and $21.95 for adult visitors, and they must be purchased online at bit.ly/3c5i9qF. Attendees must be over 21.
It’s not just the adults who get to have fun at Fernbank again, however.
Gwinnettians looking for something the whole family can enjoy have several options for in-person activities as well.
Fernbank has resumed educator-led daily programs. These programs include Story Time, Animal Encounters, Excellent Experiments and Dino Talk.
The daily schedule of programs can be found at www.fernbankmuseum.org/events/calendar-of-events/.
Fernbank is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets must be purchased online in advance at www.fernbankmuseum.org/.
The museum is located at 767 Clifton Road in Atlanta.
