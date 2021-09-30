featuredurgent Female pedestrian hit, killed in crash near Duluth From Staff Reports Sep 30, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A deadly crash involving a female pedestrian shut down parts of Buford Highway Thursday morning, Gwinnett County police said.Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Buford Highway southbound at North Berkeley Road. Gwinnett police confirmed to Daily Post media partner FOX 5 Atlanta that the accident was fatal. The female victim has not been identified at this time.The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation. Officials have not released the cause of the crash. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Local Newsletter Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crash Police Gwinnett County Police Department Highway Pedestrian Victim Accident Investigation Unit Investigation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. More Headlines Victory on Friday could kick start playoff push for Central Gwinnett, Shiloh Norcross defense on impressive run heading into Berkmar game Past two top picks clash as Jags' Trevor Lawrence faces Bengals' Joe Burrow Hawks Talon Gaming promotes Wesley Acuff to director of esports {{title}}
