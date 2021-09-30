Offers go here

Female pedestrian hit, killed in crash near Duluth

police Lights (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
File photo

A deadly crash involving a female pedestrian shut down parts of Buford Highway Thursday morning, Gwinnett County police said.

Police said the crash happened around 6 a.m. on Buford Highway southbound at North Berkeley Road.

Gwinnett police confirmed to Daily Post media partner FOX 5 Atlanta that the accident was fatal. The female victim has not been identified at this time.

The Gwinnett County Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation. Officials have not released the cause of the crash.

